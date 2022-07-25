Cinema

TJ Gnanavel to helm drama-thriller Dosa King, deets inside

Reportedly, Rajagopal, who was the founder of Saravana Bhavan, a popular South Indian food chain, wanted to marry Jeevajothi, the daughter of one of his employees at his restaurant.
TJ Gnanavel to helm drama-thriller Dosa King, deets inside
Director TJ Gnanavel ANI
ANI

MUMBAI: TJ Gnanavel of 'Jai Bhim' fame has come on board to helm the project titled 'Dosa King'.

'Dosa King' is a film about a woman named, Jeevajothi Santhakumar and her battle against hotelier P Rajagopal, an accused in a 2001 murder case. Junglee Pictures owners have taken the life rights in all languages of Jeevajothi Santhakumar, for literary and audio-video content.

Reportedly, Rajagopal, who was the founder of Saravana Bhavan, a popular South Indian food chain, wanted to marry Jeevajothi, the daughter of one of his employees at his restaurant.

As Jeevajothi was already married, Rajagopal hatched a criminal conspiracy to eliminate her husband, Prince Santhakumar. And in 2001, Prince Santhakumar was murdered and his body was found in Kodaikanal city of Karnataka.

Director TJ Gnanavel
Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim wins the Best film award at Noida International Film Festival 2022

A sessions court had convicted Rajagopal and four others to ten years of imprisonment, but later the Madras High Court set aside the sessions court's order and increased the jail term to life sentence.

In July 2019, Rajagopal passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. Excited to helm the film, Gnanavel said, "I've observed the subject closely, following the case during my days as a journalist. I hope to bring out new dimensions through Jeevajothi's legal battle on screen. Today, directing this project & working on its characters feels surreal. I'm excited to begin this journey with Junglee Pictures who are known for developing some of the most iconic films in contemporary Indian Cinema."

Director TJ Gnanavel
Suriya’s next with TJ Gnanavel to be shot in single stretch

Amrita Pandey, CEO Junglee Pictures added, "Dosa King is a riveting tale that will require a keen eye while detailing the characters and story. Gnanavel' s years as a journalist makes him a balanced filmmaker with an obsession for details and authenticity. We're beyond excited to partner with him to bring this captivating, unbelievable and inspiring saga to life." Details related to the film's cast have not been revealed yet.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Kollywood
Tamil cinema
Jai Bhim
Rajagopal
Best film award for Jai Bhim
Jai Bhim 2022
TJ Gnanavel
Jai Bhim Director TJ Gnanavel
TJ Gnanavel to helm drama-thriller Dosa King
Saravana Bhavan
Dosa King
Dosa King film
Jeevajothi

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in