TJ Gnanavel to helm drama-thriller Dosa King, deets inside

MUMBAI: TJ Gnanavel of 'Jai Bhim' fame has come on board to helm the project titled 'Dosa King'.

'Dosa King' is a film about a woman named, Jeevajothi Santhakumar and her battle against hotelier P Rajagopal, an accused in a 2001 murder case. Junglee Pictures owners have taken the life rights in all languages of Jeevajothi Santhakumar, for literary and audio-video content.

Reportedly, Rajagopal, who was the founder of Saravana Bhavan, a popular South Indian food chain, wanted to marry Jeevajothi, the daughter of one of his employees at his restaurant.

As Jeevajothi was already married, Rajagopal hatched a criminal conspiracy to eliminate her husband, Prince Santhakumar. And in 2001, Prince Santhakumar was murdered and his body was found in Kodaikanal city of Karnataka.