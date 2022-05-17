Case registered against actor Suriya, Jai Bhim director

CHENNAI: Velachery police booked actor Suriya and movie director TJ Gnanavel on the charges of portraying a particular community in their movie Jai Bhim.

The duo was booked under Section 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of IPC as per the directions of a magistrate.

The case was registered based on a complaint by one K Santhosh of Velachery, representing Sri Rudra Vanniyar Sena, who alleged that the movie directed by Gnanavel starring Suriya portrayed their community in bad light. While Velachery police did not take action against the complaint, he moved the magistrate to issue an order to police register a case. The court had recently ordered Velachery police to register a case.

Jai Bhim which released on OTT platform received rave reviews for portraying how the legal system is prejudiced towards scheduled communities.