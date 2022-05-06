Magistrate directs city police to book Suriya and Jyothika

CHENNAI: The magistrate court in Saidapet on Thursday ordered Velachery police to register a case against actor-couple Suriya and Jyothika in connection with the alleged bad portrayal of a particular community in Jai Bhim movie, which was produced by the couple’s 2D Entertainment.

Magistrate Subramanian posted the case for May 20 and Velachery police have been given five days from the date of receipt of the order to book the couple and others accused in the petition.

The petition was filed by Santhosh of Rudra Vanniyar Sena, in which he had stated that Velachery police did not take action on his complaint lodged in December last year.

Santhosh alleged that Jai Bhim directed by TJ Gnanavel, which narrates the ordeal of tribal communities at the hands of government machinery, has portrayed the Vanniyar community in poor light apart from creating hatred against a particular caste and provoking communal disharmony in the society.

Stating that Velachery police ignored the complaint, he sought direction to the police to register a case against the persons involved in the movie’s production.

However, when contacted, Velachery police said they were yet to get a copy of the court order and added suitable action would be initiated on receipt of the order.

Police sources maintained that a legal opinion would be sought from the public prosecutor concerned before proceeding with the action. Since the movie was certified by the Censor Board, police are likely to get an opinion from them too and if required a counter-complaint would be received.

It may be noted that Jai Bhim was critically acclaimed for its content and narration and was appreciated by Chief Minister MK Stalin too.