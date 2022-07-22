Nat'l Awards: Suriya, Devgn share honours ; Soorarai Pottru wins big

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya won his maiden best actor award at the National Awards for his feature film Soorarai Pottru. The film is loosely based on the life of GR Gopinath, who introduced an economical flight services.

The film that was directly streamed on Amazon Prime, won laurels from critics and general audience alike. Suriya's emotional performance in the second half was recieved really well.

Suriya is sharing his first best actor award with Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Devgn's film is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare --- a Marathi commander of Chatrapati Shivaji.

Soorarai Pottru also has bagged awards in various other categories as well. Aparna Balamurali, GV Prakash Kumar, Sudha Kongara won the award for Best Actress, Best Music Director, Best Director categories respectively.