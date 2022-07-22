GV Prakash elated over nat’l award win, shares thanks note

CHENNAI: Music composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar is on cloud nine over his maiden National Award win for Soorarai Pottru, featuring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali.

Soorarai Pottru bagged awards in five categories (Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Screenplay, Best Music Director and Best Film). The film is loosely based on GR Gopinath, who pioneered economical flight services.

Apart from Suriya's performance as a common man fighting against odds to realise his dreams, the film's music was also much appreciated alongwith the background score.

Starting off the letter on a positive note, the composer said, "One day you will make it big …. One day you will win … one day everything will happen the way you want …. And after a long wait finally the day arrives."

