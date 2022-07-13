From 'Vikram' to 'RRR': IMDb's top 10 Indian films of 2022

CHENNAI: Popular film rating site, IMDb released a list of popular Indian films on Wednesday based on IMDbPro MOVIEmeter data. The list features films released theatrically and/or online in India between January 1, 2022, and July 5, 2022, and includes films that were rated 7 or higher on IMDb.

These films generated the most IMDb page views in India within a four-week post-release window, based on IMDbPro data.

From Kamal Haasan's Vikram to Prashant Neel's KGF 2, here is IMDb's list of 10 most popular films of 2022 so far:

Vikram (8.6)