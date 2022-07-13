From 'Vikram' to 'RRR': IMDb's top 10 Indian films of 2022

CHENNAI: Popular film rating site, IMDb released a list of popular Indian films on Wednesday based on IMDbPro MOVIEmeter data. The list features films released theatrically and/or online in India between January 1, 2022, and July 5, 2022, and includes films that were rated 7 or higher on IMDb.
These films generated the most IMDb page views in India within a four-week post-release window, based on IMDbPro data.
Vikram is an action-thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathy and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles. The film is about a former RAW agent who finds himself on the hit list of a vigilante group, after retirement to check the growing menace of drug mafia in India.
The film’s IMDb rating is 8.6 and is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.
KGF is the sequel to the blockbuster film KGF. Directed by Prashant Neel, the film which broke the box-office record revolves around a turf war between Rocky Bhai and menacing villain Adheera, played by Yash and Sanjay Dutt. It also stars actors Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, and Srinidhi Shetty.
The film’s IMDb rating is 8.5 and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files created the most buzz upon its release and stars actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar. It narrates the story of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to flee from the Valley in the late 80s and 90s.
The film’s IMDb rating is 8.3 and is currently streaming on ZEE 5.
Hridayam is a brezzy romantic drama written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan and stars Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran. The film was recieved much-positive among fans for its soulful music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and for the way the film narrated the life of a youngster named Arun Neelakandan from his college days to being a father.
The film’s IMDb rating is 8.1 and is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.
RRR, a real sensation in Indian Cinema, is still being loved by the audience not only from India but all over the world. Written and directed by SS Rajamouli, the magnum opus is set in the 1920s and is a fictional story inspired by freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody.
The film’s IMDb rating is 8.0 and is now streaming on Netflix.
A Thursday has actor Yami Gautam in the lead, who plays a school teacher who decides to take things into her own hands, holds kindergarteners hostage, and puts 16 innocent lives at risk to get her demands fulfilled by the system.
Directed by Behzad Khambata and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film had a digital release on Disney Plus Hotstar and the IMDb rating is 7.8.
Jhund is a sports drama led by Amitabh Bachchan. The film has Bachchan as Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based sports teacher, who pioneers a slum soccer movement. It also stars Sairat stars Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in pivotal roles.
Streaming on ZEE 5, the film’s IMDb rating is 7.4.
Runway 34 is a courtroom drama that stars Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. In the film, Bachchan’s character, Narayan Vedant, grills Devgn’s Captain Vikrant Khanna when he is accused of putting the lives of his passengers in danger.
Directed by Ajay Devgn himself, the film’s IMDb rating is 7.2 and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Alia Bhatt's most challenging role was as Gangubai Kathiawadi. Directed by the legendary Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book, The Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film is a period drama that shows the journey of Gangubai, who was forced into prostitution at an early age and goes on to become a fierce madam of the brothel as well as a political leader. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Indira Tiwari in pivotal roles.
The film’s IMDb rating is 7.0 and is currently streaming on Netflix.
Samrat Prithviraj is a historical drama that stars Akshay Kumar, who plays the titular role of one of the most fearless warriors of Indian history, Prithviraj Chauhan. The film apart from Akshay Kumar, also stars Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonu Sood. Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film’s IMDb rating is 7.0 and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.father.
The film’s IMDb rating is 8.1 and is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android