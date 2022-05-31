Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 coming to OTT on June 3

Previously, the OTT giant had received backlash as they decided to stream the pan-Indian film on a rental basis, where the users have to pay Rs 199 to rent or buy.

When asked about this, Amazon’s Customer Service responded that this is the new plan launched by their team, providing early access to the users so that they can be able to stream the movie soon before it became available as a part of the Prime membership.

It is now clear that the film would be available as a part of a digital subscription and users would not need to rent the film from June 3.