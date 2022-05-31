Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 coming to OTT on June 3

CHENNAI: ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, pan-Indian film directed by Prashanth Neel, starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty, has been minting money at the box-office even after the film nearing its 50 days of theatrical run.
The film has become India's 3rd highest-grossing film, only behind Baahubali 2 and Dangal respectively and recently, the makers of the film have announced on Tuesday that the sequel will be available to stream on OTT on June 3 on Amazon Prime Video.
Previously, the OTT giant had received backlash as they decided to stream the pan-Indian film on a rental basis, where the users have to pay Rs 199 to rent or buy.
When asked about this, Amazon’s Customer Service responded that this is the new plan launched by their team, providing early access to the users so that they can be able to stream the movie soon before it became available as a part of the Prime membership.
It is now clear that the film would be available as a part of a digital subscription and users would not need to rent the film from June 3.
Headlined by Yash, the movie also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois, among others in pivotal roles. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films.