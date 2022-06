‘So gay’: Western audience’s perception of ‘RRR’ as queer story

NEW DELHI: ‘RRR’, one of this year’s biggest visual masterpieces featuring megastars Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao popularly known as Jr. NTR that has been breaking box office records and gathering a cult following of its own is now getting attention for the “chemistry” between its two male protagonists.

Directed by writer-director SS Rajamouli, the epic action drama set in 1920, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in supporting parts revolves around a fictional story around two Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komram Bheem (played by Jr NTR) and their fight against British Raj.

Many viewers, particularly in the West, are tweeting about how ‘RRR’ is a gay romance and how much they enjoyed the chemistry between the two characters.

A Twitter user, tweeted, “Jaw-dropping action, yes. Adventure, yes. Revenge, yes. But why did none of you tell me #RRRMovie was so heartwarmingly gay??”