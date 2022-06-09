RRR creates history, trends no 1 across 54 countries

CHENNAI: SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has created history as the most successful Indian film during the pandemic. The epic fantasy has amassed love from all around the world and is said to be the most successful film of the year 2022.

Not only has the film had a dream run at the box office with a 1000 crore collection but has broken several other records. RRR has yet again created a history by being the only Indian film in history to trend number one in the non-English films category for two weeks in a row on Netflix.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the makers said, ? #RRRMovie is the only Indian film in history to trend on #1 in the non-English films category for 2 weeks in a row on @Netflix. #1 Movie in 8 Countries & among the Top 10 in 54 Countries.@ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @alwaysramcharan @rrrmovie @dvvmovies ?.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments and stars NT Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. RRR released on March 25.