Just for Dhanush: Russo Brothers share clip from The Gray Man

CHENNAI: Ahead of the most anticipated film The Gray Man, a new clip from the film has been released featuring Dhanush, Ryan Gosling and Ana De Armas.
In the new promo, the three get into an intense fist fight that takes place inside a hospital.
Sharing the video on Twitter, Russo Brothers captioned it, “Ladies and gentlemen, we give you…@dhanushkraja #TheGrayMan.”
As soon as the filmmakers posted the video, fans took to the comments section and flooded with praise.
A fan commented, “In Tamil movies, dude handles up to 20 people per fight.. this is gonna be a cakewalk (sic).” Another fan wrote: “Ultra swag from D (sic).” “Thanks for This!! 😭❤️,” read a comment.
Actor Dhanush, who is making his Hollywood debut with this film spoke at the post-screening press conference in Los Angeles about how he ended up being part of the film on Monday.
The screenplay for the movie has been taken care of by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely. Also starring Chris Evans, Rege-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thorton, The Gray Man will stream on Netflix on July 22.