Just for Dhanush: Russo Brothers share clip from The Gray Man

CHENNAI: Ahead of the most anticipated film The Gray Man, a new clip from the film has been released featuring Dhanush, Ryan Gosling and Ana De Armas.

In the new promo, the three get into an intense fist fight that takes place inside a hospital.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Russo Brothers captioned it, “Ladies and gentlemen, we give you…@dhanushkraja #TheGrayMan.”