Devdas clocks 20 years: Reasons why the film is considered Bhansa

MUMBAI: Bollywood director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Devdas' clocks 20 grand years! Adapted from novelist Sarat Chandra Rai's renowned book of the same name, Bhansali's 'Devdas' had a star-studded cast which comprised superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Dhak dhak' girl, Madhuri Dixit Nene. The film has been etched in the memory of its audiences still now and is considered Bhansali's one of best pieces of art.

On the occasion of the film's 20th anniversary, let's look into why Bhansali's film was the greatest of all.

1. The visual grandeur

Amongst the many things, Bhansali is celebrated for magnificent sets which are a visual delight for viewers. The grand set of 'Devdas' with its lavish Havelis and bungalows, the spectacular chandeliers, the gorgeous outfits, and the splendid locations, the film is one of the grandest movies ever.