Teaser of PS-1 postponed, launch moves away from Thanjavur

CHENNAI: The latest development with the teaser of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan-I is that the makers have pushed the release date of the teaser by three weeks. This means that the much-awaited teaser of the first part of Ponniyin Selvan will now release only in the last week of July.

Earlier, the makers had zeroed in on July 7 as the launch date at the Big Temple. “The venue too has been shifted. The teaser won’t be launched from the Brihadeeswara temple in Thanjavur. It is true that the team traveled to Thanjavur and fixed the location for the teaser launch. However, due to various reasons the plan has been cancelled,” a tinseltown source told DT Next. There were reports that did the rounds on the editing of the teaser has caused the delay. “Which isn’t true. The teaser has been cut and the team is happy with the output. The exact reason is unknown. There will be a promo video soon on when the teaser will be launched officially by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions,” added the source.

Ponniyin Selvan, which is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions has a star ensemble of Vikram, Aishwarya

Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram Prabhu, Shobita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others. AR Rahman has composed the music while Ravi Varman has operated the camera.