Ponniyin Selvan-I teaser gets release date, to be out on July 7

CHENNAI: The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have locked the date to unveil the teaser of the first part of the franchise. The much-awaited teaser of the Mani Ratnam film will have its grand launch at the Big Temple on July 7. "The direction and the production team of the film acquired special permissions from Thanjavur Police for the big day before finalising the date of the teaser launch. The event is likely to take place in the temple's lawn with the entire cast and crew in attendance," said a tinseltown source to DT Next. The official announcement is expected to be made jointly by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies in the coming days.

Based on Kalki Krishshnamurthy's epic novel of the same name, Jayam Ravi plays the titular role aka Raja Raja Cholan while Karthi plays Vandhiyathevan. Vikram will play the mighty Adithya Karikalan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in dual roles of Nandhini and Mandakini. Trisha Krishnan, who plays Kundhavai has dubbed for her role in the film. AR Rahman has composed the music and the first part will reportedly have six songs in it.

Ravi Varman has operated the camera and Thota Tharani is in charge of the grand sets that were constructed in the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad early last year. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, Parthiban, Jayaram, Lal, Prakash Raj, Mohan Raman, Ashwin Kakkumanu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobitha Dhulipala and Riyaz Khan among others play pivotal roles in the film.