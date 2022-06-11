Will need more of blessings and support: Wikki and Nayan

CHENNAI: Actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan who got married on Thursday in a traditional ceremony in the presence of family and friends, thanked media persons in a press meet.
Both of them arrived today at a press meet as agreed by them previously and thanked all media people for their constant support.
Nayathara said, "Thank you so much for all coming to this meet. The support that you guys have given to us till date is great and we would need more of your blessings and support in coming days."
After Nayan, Vignesh Shivan talked about how he met his 'love of his life' and said, "I met Nayanthara for the first time at this same hotel to narrate a script which is why we decided to have this event here as well. We need your support for our personal and professional lives going ahead."
After the press meet, when both of them walked out, many people in the crowd wished the newly-wed duo with wishes of happy married life.
After their intimate wedding in Mahabalipuram, the couple was spotted at Tirupati temple to seek blessings.
Several celebrities such as Rajnikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Boney Kapoor, Ajith Kumar and his family, Suriya and his wife Jyotika, Vijay Sethupathi, cinematographer R. Rathnavelu, actor Preetha Hari, director Hari, Redin Kingsley, Aarthi Ravi, Anirudh, Vikram Prabhu, and producer Boney Kapoor, Karthi, Sarath Kumar, DD, Priyanka, Vasanth Ravi, AL Vijay, Kala master and Archana Kalpathi and etc attended the lavish wedding ceremony.
Directors from Kollywood that include Mani Ratnam, GVM, Atlee, Siruthai Siva, KS Ravikumar, Nelson Dilipkumar, S J Suryah and Mohan Raja also attended the wedding.