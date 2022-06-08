Anbu hasn't died, more details in Kaithi 2: Lokesh Kanagaraj in Q&A

CHENNAI: The most happening Kollywood filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is on cloud nine following rave reviews and record box-office numbers his latest movie Vikram has received.
Celebrating the movie's success with fans, the director on his social media opened a conversation with #AskDirLokesh. One fan queried how did Anbu (Arjun Das) return to Vikram after he died in Kaithi (2019).
Lokesh responded saying that Anbu has not died he was just hit by an oxygen cylinder in Kaithi by police Napolean that broke his jaw, and hence he was shown with stitches in Vikram. He said the further explanations would be given in Kaithi 2.
This response excited the fans who are awaiting the mega-crossover of the Kaithi and Vikram cinematic universe.
Meanwhile, actor Shanthnu, who played Bharghav in Vijay-starrer Master retweeted and asked if there was any way for his character to join the multiverse.
“#AskDirLokesh
Is their a possibility of #Bhargav coming back in your multiverse ??
Honest answer only !!!!!,” he wrote.
The recently released Vikram was shown as a plot connected to the 900-kilo drug bust that happened in Kaithi. In the Kamal Haasan-starrer, an audio reference to Dilli (Karthi in Kaithi) is given in North India. Kaithi 2 may explore why Dilli ended up in prison and how did he reach North India upon his release.
Vikram has to its name many box-office firsts for a Kamal Haasan film. The elated Kamal has been offering gifts to the crew. He gifted Lokesh a car and bikes to his assistant directors. Also, Suriya who made a cameo appearance as a druglord "Rolex" received a Rolex watch as Kamal's gift. Suriya and Kamal are expected to lock horns in Vikram 2.