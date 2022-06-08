Anbu hasn't died, more details in Kaithi 2: Lokesh Kanagaraj in Q&A

CHENNAI: The most happening Kollywood filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is on cloud nine following rave reviews and record box-office numbers his latest movie Vikram has received.

Celebrating the movie's success with fans, the director on his social media opened a conversation with #AskDirLokesh. One fan queried how did Anbu (Arjun Das) return to Vikram after he died in Kaithi (2019).

Lokesh responded saying that Anbu has not died he was just hit by an oxygen cylinder in Kaithi by police Napolean that broke his jaw, and hence he was shown with stitches in Vikram. He said the further explanations would be given in Kaithi 2.

This response excited the fans who are awaiting the mega-crossover of the Kaithi and Vikram cinematic universe.