Thank you for Rolex: Suriya tweets after sweet surprise by Kamal

Suriya, who appeared in just the last three minutes of the film and left theatres reverberating with excitement.
Suriya and Kamal Haasan
Online Desk

CHENNAI: "A moment like this makes life beautiful! Thank you Anna for your #Rolex! @ikamalhaasan," tweeted actor Suriya after actor Kamal Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj met him and presented a Rolex watch over the success of the movie.

Kamal had also gifted Lokesh a Lexus car and bikes to all assistant directors of the film.

Check the post here:

The movie, starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, has been receiving phenomenal response from all fronts.

