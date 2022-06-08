Thank you for Rolex: Suriya tweets after sweet surprise by Kamal

CHENNAI: "A moment like this makes life beautiful! Thank you Anna for your #Rolex! @ikamalhaasan," tweeted actor Suriya after actor Kamal Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj met him and presented a Rolex watch over the success of the movie.

Kamal had also gifted Lokesh a Lexus car and bikes to all assistant directors of the film.

Check the post here: