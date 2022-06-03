'Doctor Strange 2' to make OTT debut this month

The film debuted to an astonishing US 185 million at the box office, marking the 11th highest domestic opening of all time and the biggest launch of 2022, reported the outlet.

In the 'Doctor Strange' sequel, Cumberbatch returns as Stephen Strange, alongside Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlett Witch, who received her own spotlight in Disney+'s spinoff series 'WandaVision'. Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor also reprise their roles, with newcomer Xochitl Gomez introduced in the sequel as the young hero America Chavez.

Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams round out the cast. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film picks up after the events of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.