‘Doctor Strange 2’ continues to spin magic at N American BO

NEW DELHI: Disney’s presentation of Marvel’s superhero film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness easily maintained its reign in North America, adding an estimated USD 61 million during its second weekend of release.

After 10 days on the big screen, the film has grossed USD 291.9 million in North America for a global total of USD 688.1 million to date, according to studio figures released by measurement firm Comscore on Sunday.

Based on Marvel Comics featuring the character Doctor Strange, the blockbuster is the sequel to 2016 film, Doctor Strange. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role, along with Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez.

In a distant second place, DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures’ animated film The Bad Guys took in USD 6.9 million on its fourth weekend for a North American total of USD 66.28 million.

Rounding out the top three, Paramount Pictures’ family-friendly film Sonic The Hedgehog 2 brought in USD 4.55 million on its sixth weekend, raising its cumulative total to USD 175.7 million.