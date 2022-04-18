Thor Love and Thunder: A campy glimpse that takes us to a cosmic adventure

Chennai: It's a treat for Marvel fans as the first official teaser for the Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder is out with a release date and a new poster from the film.

The poster shared by the Studio shows Hemsworth standing tall on a mountain top holding Stormbreaker high in the air above his head. A clear blue sky makes up the background with clouds, lightning, and a planet with rings.

A caption on the poster read, "The One and Only" with Thor: Love and Thunder's release date of July 8th.