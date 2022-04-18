Thor Love and Thunder: A campy glimpse that takes us to a cosmic adventure

Chennai: It's a treat for Marvel fans as the first official teaser for the Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder is out with a release date and a new poster from the film.
The poster shared by the Studio shows Hemsworth standing tall on a mountain top holding Stormbreaker high in the air above his head. A clear blue sky makes up the background with clouds, lightning, and a planet with rings.
A caption on the poster read, "The One and Only" with Thor: Love and Thunder's release date of July 8th.
The highlight of the teaser released for the fans is that it showed Natalie Portman's Jane Foster returning as The Mighty Thor.
The film directed by Taika Waititi, who had previously directed well-recieved Thor: Ragnarok, takes an inspiration from Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman's fan-favorite run on Marvel's Mighty Thor comics, which featured Jane Foster replacing Thor Odinson as the Goddes of Thunder. Jane appears in the trailer's final moment with a reforged Mjolnir, ready to join a battle.
The director in an interview had even called the film to be his wildest film he's ever made.
Produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.
The film hits in theaters on July 8th.