KGF: Chapter 2 is now available for rent on Amazon Prime Video

CHENNAI: Fans of the KGF franchise can get early access to the blockbuster movie, before digital subscription, with movie rentals on Prime Video.

Consumers will be able to rent KGF: Chapter 2 on Prime Video at Rs 199. The rental destination can be accessed via the STORE tab on primevideo.com and the Prime Video app on Android smart phones, smart-TVs, connected STBs and Fire TV stick.

Customers get a 48-hour window to complete the film once playback is initiated. Customers can start watching the film within 30 days of the transaction date.

Both Prime members and those who are not yet Prime members, can rent the movie for INR 199 on Prime Video and experience this pan-India blockbuster from the comfort of their homes. Starting on Monday, the movie will be available to rent in 5 languages Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in HD quality. In addition to KGF: Chapter 2, viewers can also rent latest Indian and international movies, and from a rich catalogue of popular movies (award winners and franchises) from around the world.

The launch of Movie Rentals on Prime Video is an extension of its entertainment marketplace offering, and provides customers across India an at-home, theatre-like early access to films.

A sequel to the 2018 film, KGF: Chapter 1, KGF: Chapter 2 follows Rocky whose name now strikes fear in the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields. While his allies look up to him, the government sees him as a threat to law and order.

Headlined by Yash, the movie also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois, among others in pivotal roles. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films.