KGF: Chapter 3 to go on floors in October, to create Marvel kind of universe?

CHENNAI: Speaking in an interview, KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur revealed the much-awaited announcement of the year. Yes, the shooting of the KGF: Chapter 3 will commence in October this year and has planned to release the film in 2024.

"Like Spider-Man and Dr Strange, we have planned to introduce new characters, just like Marvel Universe," he added.

The pan-India blockbuster from down south crossed Rs 1,000 crore in worldwide collection recently.

Yash, Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty, Eswari Rao, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Rao Ramesh, and others play significant roles in 'KGF: Chapter 2', which is directed by Prashanth Neel.

It is noteworthy that days after the release of blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, Hombale Films announced its next film with Soorarai Pottru fame Sudha Kongara.