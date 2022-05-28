Sivakarthikeyan's Don coming to OTT on June 10

CHENNAI: Actor Sivakarthikeyan's Don which hit the big screens on May 13 is now all set to make its digital debut on the popular streaming platform Netflix on June 10.

Directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, the film stars Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, SJ Suryah, RJ Vijay, Sivaangi, Samuthirakani, and Soori in important roles.