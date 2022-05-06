Don trailer promises to be fun-filled campus entertainer

The trailer shows Sivakarthikeyan as Don who is a prankster, with professors finding it difficult to handle him, and trying to find out his ambition in life and help him focus on it. From scientist to gangster, he aspires for everything, but going by the trailer we don't know what he really wants to be. SJ Suryah plays as a strict professor in the movie.

Before the trailer was released at a pre-release event, the makers had released the third single from the film that has garnered 8.1 million views so far.