Don trailer promises to be fun-filled campus entertainer

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead roles, the film also stars SJ Suryah, RJ Vijay, Sivaangi, Samuthirakani, and Soori in important roles.
Sivakarthikeyan in Cibi Chakaravarthi 'Don'Screengrab
CHENNAI: The makers of the upcoming Sivakarthikeyan film 'Don' directed by debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi have released the trailer of the film.

The actor took to his Twitter and shared the trailer, "Here is our #DonTrailer. Hope you all like it😊👍 #DONfromMay13 in theatres👍". (sic)

The trailer shows Sivakarthikeyan as Don who is a prankster, with professors finding it difficult to handle him, and trying to find out his ambition in life and help him focus on it. From scientist to gangster, he aspires for everything, but going by the trailer we don't know what he really wants to be. SJ Suryah plays as a strict professor in the movie.

Before the trailer was released at a pre-release event, the makers had released the third single from the film that has garnered 8.1 million views so far.

Sivakarthikeyan in Cibi Chakaravarthi 'Don'
SK kicked about playing a college student for the first time in Don: Cibi Chakravarthy

Don, touted to be a fun-filled campus entertainer, is jointly produced by Allirajah Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Films, and Sivakarthikeyan Productions.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead roles, the film also stars SJ Suryah, RJ Vijay, Sivaangi, Samuthirakani, and Soori in important roles.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.

The film is slated to hit theatres on May 13.

Sivakarthikeyan in Cibi Chakaravarthi 'Don'
Sivakarthikeyan likely to work with Desingh Periyasamy and VP in future
