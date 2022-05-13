Samuthirakani confirms directing Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming multi-starrer

CHENNAI: Samuthirakani, who plays one of the main characters in the recently released Sarkaru Vaari Paata, has revealed details about his upcoming project.

Samuthirakani confirmed in a recent candid interview that he will soon direct Pawan Kalyan.

“Fans will receive good news soon. As I am myself a fan of Pawan Kalyan, I will direct him keeping a fan’s point of view in consideration,” says Samuthirakani.

Pawan Kalyan will star in an intriguing remake of the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham, as previously reported.

The Telugu remake will be directed by actor Samuthirakani, who also directed the Tamil version.

In this much-anticipated remake, Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej will star together.

Trivikram Srinivas is also expected to pen the screenplay. Featuring Samuthirakani, Thambi Ramaiah, and Munishkanth in the lead roles, the original movie Vinodhaya Sitham was released last year.

The story revolves around a tragic car accident, in which a self-centered and dominating man dies, and on his request, he is given an additional 90 days to live so that he can make things right.

The Telugu remake of Vinodhaya Sitham is expected to begin in July.