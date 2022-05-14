Zoya Akhtar's The Archies first look poster, teaser out now

CHENNAI: Three star kids — Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda — are set to start their film careers with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film “The Archies," the filmmaker announced on Saturday.

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, daughters of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, are among the seven actors who will feature in the live-action musical film that will be out on Netflix.

Sharing the poster on Saturday, Netflix wrote, "Grab your picnic baskets and pick out your cutest outfits, we're going to greet the Archie’s gang!. Presenting the cast of THE ARCHIES, a Zoya Akhtar film." (sic)

The Archies, bankrolled by Tiger baby and Graphic India is an Indian adaptation of the popularly known The Archies comics.

The film that went on floors on April 18 is set in the 1960s of India and follows the characters from the comics.

Apart from Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, the film also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda, in lead roles.

Zoya Akhtar also revealed the teaser of the film and captioned the post, "Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in!". (sic)

The teaser with the catchy music track by Ankur Tiwari shows us glimpse of the gang of The Archies’ hanging out, chit chatting and just being themselves in a calm place exibhiting charm into Zoya's aesthetic world.

Amitabh Bachchan is also thrilled about the film as his grandson is debuting in the film.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Another SONrise .. my GrandSON .. all the blessings Agastya .. love you (sic)."

Filmmaker Karan Johar also extended his best wishes for the film and wrote, “This has my full heart! Zo zo zo! You are the best! These incredible kids are going to be so so so good,". (sic)

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the film, which Zoya and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti are also producing under their production banner Tiger Baby.

Zoya had previously announced the project on social media last year in November and the film is set to release on the platform on 2023.