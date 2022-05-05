'Don' trailer to premiere at pre-release event tomorrow

CHENNAI: The makers of the upcoming Sivakarthikeyan film 'Don' directed by debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi have announced that the trailer of the film will be premiered tomorrow at a pre-release event
Lyca Productions, which is one of the co-producers of the film, shared the announcement, "#DON Pre-release event & trailer launch will be happening tomorrow😊👍. See you all soon😊 #DONfromMay13". (sic)
Before this, the makers had released the third single from the film that has garnered 7.4 million views so far.
Don, touted to be a fun-filled campus entertainer, is jointly produced by Allirajah Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Films, and Sivakarthikeyan Productions.
Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead roles, the film also stars SJ Suryah, RJ Vijay, Sivaangi, Samuthirakani, and Soori.
Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, and all the songs released so far from the film album are chartbusters.
The film is slated to hit theatres on May 13