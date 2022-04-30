Sivakarthikeyan's Don 3rd single 'Private Party' is out now

Chennai: The makers of the Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film 'Don' directed by debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi have released the third single from the film titled 'Private Party' today.

Releasing the single, the actor wrote, "Here is our Third single from #DON 😎 #PrivateParty. Rockstar @anirudhofficial musical 🥳#DONfromMay13". (sic)

The third single shows us the lead actors - Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan dancing to the peppy song composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Anirudh with Jonita Gandhi (who had previously sung for a song from Doctor titled Chellamma).