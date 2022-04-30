Sivakarthikeyan's Don 3rd single 'Private Party' is out now

Chennai: The makers of the Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film 'Don' directed by debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi have released the third single from the film titled 'Private Party' today.
Releasing the single, the actor wrote, "Here is our Third single from #DON 😎 #PrivateParty. Rockstar @anirudhofficial musical 🥳#DONfromMay13". (sic)
The third single shows us the lead actors - Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan dancing to the peppy song composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Anirudh with Jonita Gandhi (who had previously sung for a song from Doctor titled Chellamma).
Shot by Cinematographer K.M Bhaskaran under bright neon lights, apart from the lead actors, the video song also features the singers dancing to the beats.
The lyrics for the song is written by Sivakarthikeyan himself and the dance is choreographed by Shobi Paulraj and Sandy.
Don, touted to be a fun-filled campus entertainer is jointly produced by Allirajah Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Films and Sivakarthikeyan's own production house Sivakarthikeyan Productions.
Apart from the leads, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani and Soori.
The film is slated to hit theatres on May 13.