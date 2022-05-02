Vikram audio and trailer to be out on May 15

Helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Bhagat Bachil, Narain, Arjun Das, Shivani Narayan, and Kalidas Jayaram will be seen in supporting roles.

The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography is done by Girish Gangadharan.

Recently, the team announced that the trailer will be released at the 'Cannes Film Festival'. The crew will also launch its NFT and make entry into metaverse in association with Vistaverse.

The much awaited film will hit theatres on June 3 this year.