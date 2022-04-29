Grand audio launch being planned for Kamal’s Vikram in Chennai

Chennai: Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International is going all out in promoting its upcoming film Vikram that stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahad Faasil in lead roles.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the team had recently announced the launch of a metaverse experience with NFTs and theatrical trailer at the Cannes Film Festival. The latest we hear is that the team is gearing up for a grand audio launch in Chennai.

“The audio launch of Vikram is likely to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium on May 14. Preparations for the audio launch are taking place in full swing. There will be a few performances at the event as well which will be choreographed by Sandy master. An official announcement on this event will be made soon. The who’s who of Kollywood will be attending the audio launch.” Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film. Vikram will release in theatres on June 3.