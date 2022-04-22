Whistle Baja 2.0: Tiger Shroff reunites with Kriti Sanon for special song in Heropanthi 2

Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, who made their Bollywood debut together with Heropanti, reunited again for the first time for a song in the sequel for Heropanti.
Tiger and Kriti, whose song Whistle Baja from the first film was a hit, performed a new version of its hook step in the remix: Whistle Baja 2.0.
The actor took to his social media on Friday and shared a link to the new song, "Mere aur @kritisanon ke naal Whistle Baja (music notes emoji) Back to my grooves with #WhistleBaja 2.0, song out now." This marks the first time Tiger and Kriti are seen together on the screen since their debut eight years ago.
In the music video, Tiger can be seen busting out some impressive dance moves in a colourful sequinned jacket before Kriti enters the scene in a blue dress, and both rock the stage together on the dance floor. They both perform a revamped version of the hook step.
Whistle Baja 2.0 is composed by AR Rahman, and sung by Mika Singh and Neeti Mohan. The lyrics are penned down by Mehboob.
The original version Whistle Baja song was sung by Manj Musik, Nindy Kaur, and Raftaar, with lyrics also written by Raftaar.
Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The actor Tiger Shroff is paired up with Tara Sutaria in the sequel of the 2014 film that is slated to release on April 29 this year.
Apart from the sequel, the actor has Ganapath, an action thriller film directed by Vikas Bahl where he and Kriti Sanon are in the lead role.