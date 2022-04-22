Whistle Baja 2.0: Tiger Shroff reunites with Kriti Sanon for special song in Heropanthi 2

Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, who made their Bollywood debut together with Heropanti, reunited again for the first time for a song in the sequel for Heropanti.

Tiger and Kriti, whose song Whistle Baja from the first film was a hit, performed a new version of its hook step in the remix: Whistle Baja 2.0.

The actor took to his social media on Friday and shared a link to the new song, "Mere aur @kritisanon ke naal Whistle Baja (music notes emoji) Back to my grooves with #WhistleBaja 2.0, song out now." This marks the first time Tiger and Kriti are seen together on the screen since their debut eight years ago.