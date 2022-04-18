Yuvan's Dravidian post hailing as a proud Tamizhan goes viral

Chennai: Musician-singer Yuvan Shankar Raja on Monday took to his Instagram and posted a picture of himself with a black shirt and blue checked dhoti which is now going viral on social media.

The singer captioned the post 'Dark Dravidian - Proud Tamizhan'.

A few days ago, Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja had drawn parallels between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dr BR Ambedkar on the latter's birth anniversary, in a foreword written for a book titled ‘Ambedkar & Modi: Reformer’s Ideas, Performer’s Implementation’ which was recently published by Bluekraft Digital Foundation.

In the foreword, he said that Dr Ambedkar will be proud of Modi for the pro-women legislation like the triple talaq law that the government has brought into place along with schemes like 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' which is aimed at social transformation.

He also stated that there were parallels between Ambedkar and Modi as both of them “saw poverty and stifling social structures from close quarters and worked to dismantle them.”

His foreword had drawn flak on social media for the comparison, with many netizens being upset over him equating the revolutionary leader and had sparked debate among political leaders as well.

Now that Yuvan has posted a pic stating as Dark Dravidian and proud Tamizhan, several are regarding the post as a revolutionary one criticising his father's stance on the issue.