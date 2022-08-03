Round 6: TN’s Vaishali defeats Georgia's Lela Javakhishvili

CHENNAI: In the 6th round of the match held today, Tamil Nadu's International master R Vaishali who is part of the Women's A team, defeated International master Lela Javakhishvili in the 36th move in Mahabalipuram at the 44th Chess Olympiad.

With this, the Indian Women's A team defeated the Georgia team with a score of 3:1.

Earlier, Grandmaster Gukesh D, who is part of India 'B' team, won the match against the Armenian Grandmaster Sargissian Gabriel in the 41st move.