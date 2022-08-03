Round 6: India 'B' team clashes with Armenia

CHENNAI: The highly-anticipated match between India 'B' team which continues to dominate in the Chess Olympiad is playing with Armenia today in Round 6.
Under the Open category, India A is playing against Uzbekistan, India B against Armenia, and India C against Lithuania.
Under the Women's category, India A will face Georgia, India B with the Czech Republic and India C is competing against Australia.
On Tuesday, India 'B' registered an impressive victory against fourth-seeded Spain, the team’s fifth successive triumph in the Open section. Both young Grandmasters D Gukesh and B Adhiban won their matches in Round 5. However, Nihal Sarin made a 'draw', and Praggnanandhaa lost.
