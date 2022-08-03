Chess Olympiad 2022

Round 6: India 'B' team clashes with Armenia

Under the Open category, India A is playing against Uzbekistan, India B against Armenia, and India C against Lithuania.
India 'B' team players
India 'B' team playersTwitter/@get2karthik
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The highly-anticipated match between India 'B' team which continues to dominate in the Chess Olympiad is playing with Armenia today in Round 6.

Under the Open category, India A is playing against Uzbekistan, India B against Armenia, and India C against Lithuania.

Under the Women's category, India A will face Georgia, India B with the Czech Republic and India C is competing against Australia.

On Tuesday, India 'B' registered an impressive victory against fourth-seeded Spain, the team’s fifth successive triumph in the Open section. Both young Grandmasters D Gukesh and B Adhiban won their matches in Round 5. However, Nihal Sarin made a 'draw', and Praggnanandhaa lost.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Armenia
India A
Chess Olympiad
Chess Olympiad 2022
Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa
GM R Praggnanandhaa
44th Chess Olympiad 2022
Young Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh
FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022
Round 6
India 'B' team
India vs Armenia
India B against Armenia
D Gukesh
B Adhiban
Nihal Sarin

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in