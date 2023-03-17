Gold prices jumps Rs 200, Silver shoots by Rs 73,100 per kg

CHENNAI: Price of gold which has been continuously seeing a uptrend, on 11th March, rose by Rs 640.

Today, the price of 22 carat gold has increased by Rs Rs 200 per sovereign and sold at Rs 43,600 per sovereign.

The rise in price per gram of gold is Rs 25 and is sold at Rs 5,450 per gram.

Silver price rose by 40 paise to Rs 73.10 per gram and bullion silver was sold at Rs 73,100 per kg. Similarly, 24 carat gold selling at Rs.47,560 with an increase of Rs.216.