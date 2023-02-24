GreenLine Logistics deploys LNG trucks at Dalmia Cement’s plant

NEW DELHI: Essar Group firm GreenLine Logistics on Friday said it has deployed Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd’s first fleet of LNG trucks at its Chandrapur plant in Maharashtra. These trucks will be deployed at Dalmia Cement’s plants in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu in a phased manner. Under its green logistics strategy for the decarbonisation of its transportation fleet, Dalmia Cement plans to transition 300 trucks to LNG by end of FY24, according to a statement. Anand Mimani, CEO of GreenLine, said, “We will be investing Rs 250 crore to enable transition of 10 per cent of Dalmia’s fleet to LNG by March 2024.”

As per a Dalmia Cement spokesperson, the company’s overall CO2 emissions have come down from 670 kg per tonne to 467 kg per tonne.