Wall St opens after lower Goldman Sachs misses profit estimates

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 80.29 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 34,222.32.
Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York CityReuters
NEW YORK: Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs missed quarterly profit estimates, worsening sentiment already dented by downbeat economic data from China earlier in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 80.29 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 34,222.32.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 0.01% to 3,999.09 points at the open, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 9.15 points, or 0.08%, to 11,070.00 at the opening bell.

