25-year-old arrested for indecent behaviour on express train in Chennai

CHENNAI: Government Railway Police arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with alleged indecent behaviour onboard an Express train.

Police teams were formed to nab the suspect after a woman software professional alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by a co-passenger in an express train from Kerala which reached Chennai on Monday.

The incident reportedly happened when the train was proceeding from Katpadi towards Chennai Central.

Police used a blurry photograph of the accused taken by the victim in her phone to trace him.

The arrested person was identified as K V Kishore (25), a native of Namakkal district, who works for a private firm in Chennai.

While the complainant did not file a formal complaint, she complained verbally, after which the GRP conducted investigations.

According to the police, the victim was on her seat in her compartment when she noticed Kishore behaving indecently at her, while standing near the washroom. As she took her mobile phone to capture his face, he fled.

Police sources said that the complainant has not been forthcoming with details and a probe is underway to ascertain if the accused had an accomplice.

It’s unclear yet whether there was sexual assault and further investigations are on, said a police officer.