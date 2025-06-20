Want to practice Surya Namaskar? Here is a 12-step guide

Chennai: Surya Namaskar is a progressive set of asanas to align the body, mind and breath. The practice aims to harmonise the body’s rhythms with the sun’s cycles, enhancing vitality. Physically, it improves strength, flexibility and cardiovascular health. By stimulating the endocrine glands, it rectifies hormonal imbalance and improves mental health. Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev says Surya Namaskar is the simplest and most effective exercise to open up the body’s energy channel and make it receptive to the sun’s energy. By doing so, one can achieve spiritual well-being.

Let’s do the Surya Namaskar in 12 energising steps:

1. Pranamasana (Prayer pose)

















Stand erect and bring your palms together in a pranam in front of your chest.

2. Hastauttanasana (Raised arm pose)

















Breathe in, raise your arms overhead with palms in namaskar, biceps close to the ears, and gently arch back to stretch the entire body.

3. Paadahastasana (Hand to foot pose)

















Exhale, bend forward from the waist with a straight spine and legs, placing palms beside your feet or touching your toes, aiming to bring your head toward your knees.

4. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

















Extend your left leg back, right foot between the palms, lower the left knee, lift the spine, open the chest, and gaze upward.

5. Dandasana (Plank pose)









Exhale, step the right leg back, keeping the body in a straight line, with arms perpendicular to the floor. Focusing on the core, this pose strengthens muscles and the backbone.

6. Ashtangasana (Eight-limbed pose)









Gently lower knees, then chest, forehead, hands, feet, and knees to the floor, while hips stay raised — supported on eight points.

7. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)









Lower hips, press the chest forward and up, arch the spine, keep toes, knees, and palms in place, and gaze upward. It stretches back, biceps, and calves.

8. Parvatasana (Mountain pose)









Lift hips, move head between the arms toward thighs, forming a triangle with the floor. Keep palms and feet flat, touching heels to ground. It improves circulation and strengthens thighs, knees, and ankles.

9. Ashwa Sanchalasana (Equestrian pose, opposite leg)









Bring left foot forward between the hands, lower right knee, and push hips downward to deepen the stretch.

10. Paadahastasana (Hand to foot pose)









Exhale, bring the right foot forward, join both legs, place palms on the floor, and return to forward fold.

11. Hastauttanasana (Raised arm pose)









Raise your arms overhead with palms in namaskar, biceps close to the ears, and gently arch back.

12. Pranamasana (Prayer pose)









Bring your palms together in front of your chest in pranamasana.

Repeat on the other side.





Preparing for Suryanamaskar: What You Need to Know

- Should be done on an empty stomach.

- Avoid drinking water 10 minutes before and after practice.

- Most effective when performed at dawn, facing the rising sun.

- If done in the evening, maintain a 2–3 hour gap after eating.

- Avoid showering for at least 1.5 hours after yoga.

(Source: Ministry of Ayush, Shilpa Shetty Yoga)

(Compiled by: Kothasri Rangaprasad)