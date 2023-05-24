Nazi-loving PIO teen wanted to kill Biden
WASHINGTON: A 19-year-old Indian-origin accused of deliberately crashing a rented truck into a White House barrier praised Adolf Hitler to investigators and said that he aimed to “kill” President Joe Biden if necessary to seize power, media reports said on Wednesday.
Sai Varshith Kandula, of Chesterfield, Missouri, rented the truck on Monday night immediately after flying from St Louis to Dulles International Airport, a Secret Service agent said in a statement of facts filed in federal district court in Washington DC.
US Park Police arrested Kandula after he drove the vehicle onto a sidewalk outside the White House and into a metal barrier just north of the White House before 10 pm on Monday. The incident prompted road and sidewalk closures. No one was injured in the crash.
Kandula told authorities he had been planning the attack for six months and detailed the plans in a “green book”, and said his goal was to ‘get into the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation’. Kandula said he would ‘kill the President if that’s what I have to do and would hurt anyone that would stand in my way,’ said reports.
When asked about a flag with a swastika he removed from a backpack, he allegedly said he bought it online because Nazis “have a great history”. He allegedly said he “admires their ‘authoritarian nature, Eugenics, and their one world order,’” according to the document. Kandula identified Hitler as a “strong leader” he admires, the report said.
