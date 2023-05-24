World

IMF Managing Director Georgieva says she is confident US will not default

"History tells us that the US would wrestle with this notion of default... but come the 11th hour it gets resolved and I have confidence we will see that play again,"
Kristalina Georgieva
Kristalina GeorgievaReuters
Reuters

QATAR: The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday she is confident the United States will avoid a default.

"History tells us that the US would wrestle with this notion of default... but come the 11th hour it gets resolved and I have confidence we will see that play again," Georgieva said at the Qatar Economic Forum, organised by Bloomberg.

She added that she hoped wisdom would prevail.

