New Zealand provides Covid recovery support for Cook Islands

WELLINGTON: New Zealand will provide NZ$15 million ($9 million) in emergency budget support for the Cook Islands in its ongoing recovery from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.
New Zealand's support was confirmed during a meeting between Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and his Cook Islands counterpart Mark Brown in Papua New Guinea, reports Xinhua news agency.
"New Zealand and Cook Islands share a special relationship," Hipkins said, adding the support is provided in response to the needs of a close, constitutional partner which continues to face extreme economic challenges as a result of Covid-19.
The Cook Islands suffered an unprecedented 41 per cent economic contraction from Covid-19, he said, adding the funding will assist the government in continuing to deliver essential services.
