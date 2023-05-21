2 pilots killed in Afghan air force chopper crash

KABUL: Two pilots died after a military helicopter of the Afghan Air Force crashed in Afghanistan's northern Samangan province on Sunday, Afghan Defence Ministry has confirmed.
"An MD-530 model chopper of the Air Force was on patrol mission when it struck a power transmission line in Khalm district of Samangan province at 09:00 a.m. local time today and crashed and resultantly two pilots were martyred," the Defence Ministry said in a statement posted on its Twitter account.
In addition to launching an investigation into the accident, the Defence Ministry offered condolences to the bereaved families, Xinhua news agency reported.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android