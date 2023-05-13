Toxic gas spread claims 4 lives in Pakistan's Multan

ISLAMABAD: At least four workers were killed due to the spread of hazardous gas in an oil well in Multan City of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred in an oil well at Bahawalpur Road in Multan of Punjab province.

According to ARY News, the four workers died due to toxic gas spreading when the well of a private oil mill on Bahawalpur Road was being cleaned.

Rescue officials said that a person who went down to clean the well became unconscious. In order to rescue the unconscious person, the others went down to the well but all four fell unconscious and lost their lives due to toxic gas.

The four workers' bodies were removed and sent to the hospital, and the police began their investigation by filing a report on the occurrence.

The investigation of the case is underway.