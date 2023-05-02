Philippines raises El Nino alert as dry spell starts in June

MANILA: The Philippine state weather bureau on Tuesday raised the El Nino alert, saying the dry season may occur from June to August this year and persist until the first quarter of 2024.

"Recent conditions and model forecasts indicate the El Nino may emerge in the coming season (June-August) at 80 percent probability and may persist until the first quarter of 2024," the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

With this development, an El Nino alert is officially issued, Xinhua news agency reported citing the bureau as saying.

El Nino is characterised by unusually warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures at the central and eastern equatorial Pacific.

The bureau said El Nino increases the likelihood of below-normal rainfall conditions, which could have negative impacts such as dry spells and droughts in some areas of the Southeast Asian country.

However, it added that "above-normal rainfall conditions during the southwest monsoon season may also be expected over the western part of the country".

PAGASA said it will closely monitor the phenomenon's development.

"All concerned government agencies and the general public are encouraged to keep monitoring and take precautionary measures against the impending impacts of El Nino," the bureau said.