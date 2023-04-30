Top nuclear envoys of S Korea, US discuss N Korea threat in Seoul

SEOUL: The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the US have met in Seoul to discuss ways to cooperate on countering North Korea's "evolving nuclear and military threats", the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim held a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Kim Gunn, on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Asan Plenum 2023 conference, a security forum hosted by a local think tank, Yonhap news agency reported.

"The two sides shared their assessments of the current security situation on the Korean Peninsula and discussed joint responses to North Korea's nuclear threats," the ministry said in a statement.

The envoys agreed to strengthen close coordination on Pyongyang to make it cease provocations and return to denuclearisation talks, based on the agreements from the South Korea-US summit held in Washington last week.

It is their third consultation this month, following a bilateral session in Seoul on April 6 and phone talks on April 13.