Operation Kaveri: 229 more Indians leave Jeddah in Bengaluru-bound flight

JEDDAH: The Ministry of External Affairs said that under Operation Kaveri, 229 more Indians rescued from Sudan have left Jeddah in a Bengaluru-bound flight on Sunday.

Ministry of External Affairs, Official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "#OperationKaveri bringing citizens back home. Destined for Bengaluru, 7th outbound flight carrying 229 passengers departs from Jeddah."

On Saturday evening, 365 Indians from Sudan arrived in New Delhi under Operation Kaveri, while a flight carrying 231 Indian passengers reached the national capital on Saturday morning. As a ceasefire has been called in Sudan, several countries, including India, are attempting to evacuate their citizens from a conflict-ridden nation.

Earlier, Indian Navy ship, INS Teg, successfully evacuated 288 stranded Indians under Operation Kaveri from the crisis-hit Sudan on Saturday. This was the 14th batch of stranded citizens headed to Jeddah to return to India.