Operation Kaveri: 365 Indians evacuated from Sudan arrive in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A total of 365 Indians from strife-torn Sudan on Saturday evening arrived in New Delhi under Operation Kaveri.

"More Indians come back home under #OperationKaveri. 365 passengers have just landed in New Delhi," External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar tweeted on Saturday.

The flight with 365 Indian nationals on board, earlier on Saturday, departed from Jeddah for New Delhi.

"Another flight carrying Indian evacuees departs from Jeddah to New Delhi. 365 passengers onboard this 6th outbound flight are on their way back home," MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

On Saturday morning, a flight carrying 231 Indian passengers evacuated from conflict-torn Sudan, reached New Delhi.

The Indian evacuees shouted slogans like "Bharat Mata ki jai," and "Vande Mataram" and also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for rescuing them from Sudan under Operation Kaveri.

Under Operation Kaveri, a total of 1,191 passengers have been evacuated from Sudan of which 117 are currently under quarantine as they are not vaccinated against Yellow Fever.

The passengers will be released after seven days if they remain asymptomatic, according to an official press release. The Indian government under Operation Kaveri, is set to evacuate about 3,000 Indian-origin passengers from Sudan. Sudan is experiencing bloodshed as a result of clashes between the army and paramilitary forces.

Even though there is a 72-hour ceasefire, there have been allegations of violence. Fighting has erupted between soldiers loyal to Sudanese army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary Rapid Support Soldiers (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

Committed to ensuring that no Indian national is left behind in Sudan, India has deployed its military planes and warships in the war-torn country.