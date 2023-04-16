Will defeat 'Zardari mafia' in Sindh: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan's Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Sunday said he and his party would defeat the 'Zardari mafia' in Sindh polls, ARY News reported.

Expressing his views with PTI Sindh leader Khurram Sher Zaman, Imran Khan exuded confidence in winning the upcoming Sindh polls stating, "We will defeat the 'Zardari mafia' with the strength of the vote."

Khan called on Zaman in Lahore to discuss the political situation including the arrest of party leaders and workers in Sindh.

He also said, "Zardari group has made people of Sindh hostage."

Khurram Sher Zaman presented the progress report of the party's MPAs in Sindh to Imran Khan.

The meeting also discussed the expected Sindh visit of Imran Khan. The former prime minister noted that the majority of rights violations have been reported in Sindh, reported ARY News.

Earlier, Imran Khan asserted that he would form the next government in Sindh, reiterating his demand for 'immediate and transparent' elections.

Meanwhile, the PTI Chief has decided to write to Pakistan President Arif Alvi over the 90-day constitutional term of the Punjab caretaker government, ARY News reported.

PTI senior vice-president Fawad Chaudhry will write a letter to Alvi regarding the tenure of the Punjab interim government headed by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, as per the ARY News report.

The letter stated that the 90-day constitutional term of the Punjab caretaker government will end on April 22.

However, the caretaker setup has not been able to complete its objective during the term. In the letter, Fawad Chaudhry urged Pakistan President Arif Alvi to send the letter as a reference to the Supreme Court.

Furthermore, PTI will request a court order Fawad Chaudhry requested President Arif Alvi to send the letter as a reference to the Supreme Court, as per the ARY News report.

PTI will also request a court order to clarify the process of ending the interim government, as per the news report.

He said that PTI will seek legal action against the interim government for their failure to conduct elections.

He further said that PTI will propose a clear plan to streamline administrative affairs in Punjab.