China hopes Germany to support peaceful Taiwan ‘reunification’

BEIJING: China "hopes and believes" Germany will support its "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan, said Wang Yi, China's top diplomat, in a statement shared by the Chinese foreign ministry on Saturday, reported Fox News.

During a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in China, Wang said that China once supported the reunification of Germany.

"To maintain stability in the Taiwan Strait, it is necessary to firmly oppose separatist activities related to 'Taiwan independence'," Wang said.

Wang added that Taiwan's "return to China" was an essential part of the post-World War II international order, Fox News reported.

Baerbock said on Friday that any attempt from China to gain control of Taiwan would come with serious repercussions for Europe.

"A military escalation in the Taiwan Strait, through which ... 50 per cent of world trade goes every day, would be a horror scenario for the entire world," said Baerbock.

Baerbock added that any potential military escalation would have "inevitable repercussions" for interests in Europe, Fox News reported.

Her comments are seemingly at odds with what President Emmanuel Macron said following a trip to China on Sunday, urging Europe to avoid following the "American rhythm" on Taiwan.

"We don't want to get into a bloc versus bloc logic," Macron said during an interview with Les Echo, adding that Europe "should not be caught up in a disordering of the world and crises that aren't ours."

In a statement, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said that it strongly approved of the German foreign minister's statement, Fox News reported.

"The Foreign Ministry thanks many high-level officials in the executive departments of various countries, including Germany, for their solidarity with Taiwan," the statement reads.