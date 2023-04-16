After petrol price, Pak govt hikes LPG price

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Sunday announced a hike in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by OGRA, the LPG price was increased to Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 10 per kilogram.

The new price of LPG has been fixed at PKR 229, as per the ARY News report.

As per the notification, the price of a domestic cylinder of LPG has been increased by PKR 120.

Furthermore, the price of the commercial cylinder has been increased by PKR 450, as per the ARY News report.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan's finance minister Ishaq Dar announced that the federal government has decided to raise the cost of petrol by PKR 10 per litre for the ensuing 15 days, Geo News reported.

High-speed diesel, and light diesel oil rates remained stable, whereas the price of petrol increased to (PKR) 282 per litre. Kerosene oil's price is also increased by (PKR) 5.78 per litre, as per the Geo News report.